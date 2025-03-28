Finnish food tech company Onego Bio to invest up to $300 million to build flagship plant in Jefferson

Finnish food technology company Onego Bio
plans to spend between $250 million and $300 to build a new U.S. headquarters in the City of Jefferson.
The company, which currently has its U.S. headquarters in San Diego, announced earlier this month it purchased a site
within Jefferson’s Food and Beverage Innovation Campus
for $770,000.
The FaB Innovation Campus is bordered by Highway 26 on the west and a Union Pacific rail line to the east, going as far north as Collins Road.
The parcel of land is the future home of Onego Bio’s flagship manufacturing site. The company makes Bioalbumen, an animal-free egg protein that provides the same nutritional and functional benefits of egg whites.
Construction of the 130,000-square-foot fermentation facility will take place over two years and support 2,160 construction jobs. Once completed, the plant will support 81 direct, full-time jobs and 136 indirect jobs annually, according to information provided by Onego Bio.
Annually, Onego Bio anticipates producing more than 6,000 tons of Bioalbumen each year. That’s equivalent to protein from 6 million hens laying eggs.
The company says there are several benefits to its egg white protein, including buffering egg supply chain shortages and supporting farmers through the purchase of corn products. Onego Bio will spend between $15 million and $20 million annually on corn products, supporting the agriculture industry.
“At Onego Bio, we are committed to building a more resilient, sustainable food system—one that ensures stability for manufacturers, reduces supply chain volatility, and supports long-term food security,” said Maija Itkonen
, co-founder and CEO of Onego Bio. “This region offers the right combination of infrastructure, logistics, and proximity to key partners to help us scale Bioalbumen and bring its benefits to more customers. We’re thrilled to join this thriving hub of food and beverage innovation.”
