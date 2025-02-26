Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to add Grafton location

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is further expanding its Wisconsin footprint with a location in Grafton at 1825 Wisconsin Ave., according to village documents.

The 39,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied by a Big Lots store, consistent with Ollie’s four other Wisconsin locations, which have similarly moved into former Big Lots spaces after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2024. Ollie’s will occupy 30,000 square feet of space inside the building and the remining 9,000 will remain vacant for a future tenant, according to village documents.

Grafton’s Plan Commission approved the permitting for Ollie’s to occupy the space. The store is slated to open in fall of this year. Ollie’s will hire 10 people for the Grafton location which will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

With the addition of its Grafton location, Ollie’s will operate eight Wisconsin locations in Mount Pleasant, West Bend, Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, Kenosha, Rothschild, Grafton and Neenah, according to its website.

These Wisconsin Ollie’s locations are currently open.

5415 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

1690 S. Main St., West Bend

3426 Kohler Memorial Dr., Sheboygan

616 W Johnson St., Fond Du Lac

2215 80th St., Kenosha

1111 E. Grand Ave., Rothschild

These Ollie’s locations are planned.

1825 Wisconsin Ave., Grafton

699 S. Green Bay Rd., Neenah

Ollie’s has over 560 stores across 31 states in the U.S.