Retail

Octane Coffee plans automated drive-thru kiosk near Mitchell International Airport

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Octane Coffee kiosk rendering
Octane Coffee kiosk rendering
Learn more about:
Octane Coffee

Fully automated drive-thru coffee shop startup Octane Coffee plans to build a kiosk at 300 W. Layton Ave. on Milwaukee’s south side, near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, according to plans submitted to the city.

Founded by Adrian Deasy, Octane Coffee opened its first location in 2023 at W229 N1400 Westwood Drive in Pewaukee. Last year, Octane Coffee announced plans for a second location, at 19555 W. Bluemound Road in the Town of Brookfield.

Octane Coffee’s automated systems can serve coffee, tea, smoothies and juice drinks to customers in under 30 seconds. When customers order and pay through the app, Octane’s “robotic server” GPS tracks a customer so that production coincides with their arrival. The company’s Pewaukee location can make up to 800 cups of coffee a day.

Now Octane Coffee plans to open a location in Milwaukee, across the parking lot from the Golden Corral restaurant at 300 W. Layton Ave.

The size of ta Octane Coffee kiosk is about 240 square feet.

More articles about Octane Coffee:

BizTimes Milwaukee

