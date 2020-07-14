Oconomowoc Lake home sold for $4.35 million

By
Alex Zank
-
Photo: Village records
Photo: Village records

A home on Oconomowoc Lake was sold for $4.35 million, according to state records.

The executive home is located on Pabst Road in the village of Oconomowoc Lake. It totals roughly 6,400 square feet, according to village assessment records.

The buyer is the Anthony G. and Theresa A. Jace Living Trust. The seller is the Richard F. Layo Revocable Trust.

The four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom house house sits on a 5.6-acre lot that includes about 600 feet of Oconomowoc Lake frontage, according to online listings.

It has an assessed value of $3.23 million, according to Waukesha County records. It was last sold in 2011 for $3.5 million. The previous owner pulled razing and new construction permits in 2012 at the property. The new permit for the new dwelling cost $1.6 million, according to village records.

Photo courtesy of realtor.com
Photo courtesy of realtor.com

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display