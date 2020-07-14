Oconomowoc Lake home sold for $4.35 million

A home on Oconomowoc Lake was sold for $4.35 million, according to state records.

The executive home is located on Pabst Road in the village of Oconomowoc Lake. It totals roughly 6,400 square feet, according to village assessment records.

The buyer is the Anthony G. and Theresa A. Jace Living Trust. The seller is the Richard F. Layo Revocable Trust.

The four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom house house sits on a 5.6-acre lot that includes about 600 feet of Oconomowoc Lake frontage, according to online listings.

It has an assessed value of $3.23 million, according to Waukesha County records. It was last sold in 2011 for $3.5 million. The previous owner pulled razing and new construction permits in 2012 at the property. The new permit for the new dwelling cost $1.6 million, according to village records.