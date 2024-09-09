Notable Women in Wealth Management: Emily Zimmerman

Emily Zimmerman has a three-fold role as relationship manager at Mequon-based Spectrum Investment Advisors.

She assists plan sponsors and their committees with plan design, investment manager searches, investment performance monitoring and other Employee Retirement Income Security Act compliance issues, encourages and educates participants to save and invest for their retirement and provides overall financial wellness guidance to help participants create healthy financial habits outside of the retirement plan.

“With 15 years of experience, Emily has developed an understanding of the retirement savings landscape,” said Manuel Rosado, president of Spectrum. “She meets people where they are in their retirement journey, no matter how basic or complex their retirement goals may be and provides education.”

In 2023, Zimmerman was recognized by the National Association of Plan Advisors as a Top Women Advisor. She holds series 7 and series 66 licenses and has earned the designations of certified plan fiduciary advisor and certified health savings advisor.

Zimmerman volunteers with SecureFutures, a financial literacy program that educates and empowers teenage students to make sound financial decisions.