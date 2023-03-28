Notable Women in STEM: Roberta Brehm

Category: Notable Women in STEM

Notable Women in STEM Number of years working in your current industry: 12

12 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin-Madison Bachelor's Degree, Mechanical Engineering

Since Roberta Brehm purchased Waukesha-based HVAC contracting firm Vyron in 2018, its revenue has grown more than 70% and its employee count has grown from 49 to 66.

As president of the company, Brehm empowers each employee with the tools to provide solutions and add value in the marketplace, according to Alli Trampe, marketing and executive assistant at Vyron.

“Not only does she empower her employees, but she also empowers other women in the industry. Each year, Roberta hosts the Women in the Construction Industry Golf Outing. At this event, she invites women in the industry to a judgement-free setting where they can learn the basic rules of golf and raise money for a local charity,” Trampe said.

All proceeds from the golf event are donated to New Beginnings – A Home for Mothers, located in Milwaukee. Last year, the event raised more than $12,000.

Recently, Brehm founded and funded a private nonprofit foundation called the Vyron Community Foundation. Now in its first year of operation, the foundation funds efforts that support women in the community.