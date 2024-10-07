Notable Women in Manufacturing: Jenny Hafemann

Jenny Hafemann serves as marketing, operations and sales support project manager at SynergyOps, a manufacturing division of Milwaukee-based Regal Ware.

Hafemann has been with Regal Ware for 24 years, including in her current role since January 2023. Her tenure there also has included positions in sales, customer service, marketing and project management.

“Jenny is a real go-getter and seems to get things done without losing her cool. She’s very well organized and a great planner,” said daughter-in-law Janet Hafemann.

For instance, Hafemann led a team that put together an event in which SynergyOps hosted at its West Bend facility 200 Saladmaster dealers and distributors from across the U.S. and Canada. She’s also been involved with the planning and execution of the company’s exhibit booth and product showcase at the Inspired Home Show in Chicago.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Hafemann gives back to the community through Regal Ware and SynergyOps. She’s been part of employee volunteer teams that have decorated the courtyard at the Cedar Community senior living facility in West Bend and served lunches to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington County.