Notable Women in Insurance: Diana Schmidt

Category: Notable Women in Insurance

Notable Women in Insurance Number of years working in your current industry: 19

19 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Arts, Sociology & Legal Studies; University of Wisconsin, Madison

Bachelor of Arts, Sociology & Legal Studies; University of Wisconsin, Madison Graduate degree/university: Master of Science, Insurance Management; Boston University

Diana Schmidt has worked to keep her community connected amid the pandemic.

When COVID-19 disrupted normal networking events, Schmidt, a property and casualty consultant and principal with Hausmann-Johnson, invited Milwaukee-based interior design firm Lerdahl to join her firm for a first-ever all-women golf outing.

“We started with a golf lesson by the course Golf Pro and nine holes of golf and ended with a group of executive women leaders that became fast friends,” said Kristi Thering, vice president and general manager of Lerdahl. “Each month last summer we met, played golf, and grew our circle of influence. She handled the changing work environment and networked outside, and we each found ways to connect and grow our business.”

Meanwhile, she invested in giving back in the community. Schmidt is a board member of Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization that provides food over the weekend for more than 2,000 children in need in Waukesha County. She’s leveraged her penchant for networking to help raise awareness and tens of thousands of dollars for the organization, Thering said.

“Diana’s superwoman power causes others she meets to rise up, be positive and face challenges head on. She is an amazing leader in the insurance community,“ said Thering.