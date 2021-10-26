Notable Women in Insurance: Angela Loberg

Category: Notable Women in Insurance

24 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee; Finance and Marketing

Angela Loberg, executive director of key accounts and small business for UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin, has established herself as a trusted and innovative leader within the organization, according to colleagues.

Loberg has responsibilities for overall profitability and growth of UnitedHealthcare’s health plan tied to employers with two to 3,000 employees that are both fully insured and self-funded. She oversees a team of directors and managers whose work consistently makes the Wisconsin market one of the most profitable within UnitedHealthcare’s commercial operations.

Over the past year, Loberg has participated in leadership webinars with UnitedHealthcare’s national leadership team. She also oversaw a volunteer effort with national nonprofit “Today is a Good Day,” which provides personal and financial support for families with babies in the NICU. Loberg led UnitedHealthcare employees in assembling support kits for families with infants in the NICU at Children’s Wisconsin.

Other programs and initiatives she has received honors for include an online enrollment process, a healthy eating nutrition program, and an effort designed to increase access to behavioral health services.