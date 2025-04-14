Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Heather Balistrieri

Heather Balistrieri, senior interior designer at Milwaukee-based Engberg Anderson, has been a member of the American Society of Interior Designers Wisconsin since 2006. She served on the board as director at large from 2008 to 2010 and was recognized in 2011 with a certificate of appreciation for her service.

“Her professional excellence is further highlighted by her 10 ASID awards, reflecting her commitment to innovation and excellence in design,” said Sara Wajgel, senior account manager and interior designer at CJ & Associates Inc.

Balistrieri also is a co-founder and committee member of Feed Your Soul, an arts fundraiser benefiting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. Since 2003, the event has raised nearly $1 million to provide more than five million meals to those in need. Additionally, she has participated in CANstruction for the past three years, helping the Milwaukee construction and design community donate more than 41,000 cans to the Jewish Community Pantry this year.

She also worked with Mercy Housing’s Live in Hope event from 2017-2019 and was co-founder and committee member (2007-11) of Art Emporium, an art show supporting the ASID Student Leadership Fund.