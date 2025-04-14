Log In
Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Bridget Fritz

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Moore Construction ServicesBridget Fritz

As director of business development at Menomonee Falls-based Moore Construction Services, Bridget Fritz leads the firm’s branding strategy and community efforts. After transitioning from a corporate career in Kohl’s campus recruiting, Fritz now helps grow her family’s business.

While her primary focus is on business development, Fritz manages Moore’s marketing initiatives, including photography, website management, jobsite branding, social media, nominations, newsletters, presentations, RFPs and corporate events.

“As a department of one, Bridget values the autonomy to make strategic decisions and the ability to wear many hats in her work,” said Mike Moore, company president and Fritz’s father. “By shaping the marketing and business development functions at Moore, she continues to help drive the company’s mission to positively impact lives.”

In addition to her role at Moore, Fritz has served as president of WCREW – Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate Women and continues to serve on its board of directors. She also serves as a board member of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and a marketing committee member at Catholic Memorial High School. She was recently recognized as a NAIOP Developing Leader All Star.

