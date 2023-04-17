Notable Women in Construction and Design: Laura Cullen

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Number of years working in your current industry: 10

Undergrad degree/university: Lafayette College, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Graduate degree/university: University of Wisconsin – Whitewater, MBA Marketing

As training and development manager for Janesville-based JP Cullen, Laura Cullen is responsible for employee training and development, recruitment and performance tracking. She is also a fifth-generation owner of the company.

Prior to her current role, Cullen was in marketing and business development for JP Cullen’s industrial division.

“Laura is the definition of a servant leader,” said Colleen Wischnewski, marketing coordinator at JP Cullen. “She is focused on serving others and creating a space that allows others to thrive. Laura has been charged with not only leading JP Cullen’s training and development, which is a significant focus given our 650 employees, but also our recruitment and hiring efforts.”

Cullen has also taken on many human resource responsibilities, including compensation and benefits review and onboarding. Cullen is the executive in charge of JP Cullen’s internship program, which employees 30-plus interns each summer.

She also led the creation and rollout of JP Cullen’s Building Women Leaders group, which focuses on training and development of JP Cullen’s female employees.