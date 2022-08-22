Notable Office and Operations Managers: Dan Borchardt

Category: Notable Office and Operations Managers

Notable Office and Operations Managers Number of years working in your current industry: 27

27 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

For the past 18 months, the Lake Geneva-based Primex Family of Companies has had to respond to a shifting economy and supply chain disruptions. This meant delayed shipments, increasing costs and unpredictable sales. Dan Borchardt, senior director of North American operations, has navigated these changes while managing a team of almost 30 office and operations employees.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the Primex office employees have gone remote, but Borchardt remains on-site in charge of all facilities.

In response to supply chain disruption, the company changed its processes and arranged alternate shipment methods to obtain the finished products. It also implemented a new ERP system with RFP capability.

“Dan was a driving force behind it all,” said Jessica Sherman, associate director of people and talent management at Primex. “We made the decision to consolidate our facilities, which took months of planning all led by Dan. During the busy holiday season, Dan coordinated team activities to keep employees engaged, motivated and, most importantly, to retain them. This included weekly lunches, an incentive program and a holiday decorating contest.”