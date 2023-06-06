Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders: Jeremy Guth

Category: Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders

Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders Number of years working in your current industry: 1

1 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin-Madison

University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate degree/university: Marquette University Law School

Board: Friends of the Domes (President)

Attorney Jeremy Guth, a partner at Mequon-based O’Leary-Guth Law Office S.C., joined the Friends of the Domes board in 2017, later becoming secretary, then vice president and most recently president in 2020.

In these roles, Guth helped guide the Friends of the Domes’ restructuring and strategic planning.

“Under Jeremy’s leadership, the group has improved its board structure, committee focus, policies, procedures, and governance documents. He also played a key role negotiating, revising, and implementing the most recent version of the contract in place between Milwaukee County and the Friends of the Domes to enhance the relationship between the two groups,” said Maureen O’Leary, president of O’Leary-Guth, a trusts, estates, tax and business law firm.

In 2021, Guth helped the nonprofit recruit a new executive director. He also contributes to the oversight and management of the organization’s investment policies.