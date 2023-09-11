Notable Leaders in Sustainability: Marty Brooks

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marty Brooks, chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Center District, was making decisions about the $456 million Baird Center expansion. Despite the COVID-initiated economic crisis, Brooks planned the project with sustainability in mind, according to Joe Scialfa, director of communications for WCD.

“He chose to invest in Milwaukee’s future by making the expansion a model of sustainability for the hospitality and entertainment industry,” said Scialfa. “But more importantly, he believes that being green is an investment in the long-term health of the greater Milwaukee community and the people who call it home.”

At the onset of the expansion project, Brooks set a high-priority goal of obtaining LEED silver certification. With that in mind, the construction management team presented him with a variety of green features that would help WCD meet certification requirements, including triple-silver low-emissivity glass on the façade, bird-friendly glass on the skywalk, a rooftop solar array and a 320,000-gallon underground stormwater detention system.

“These features were not mandated by the city or the state. Marty knows that having a sustainable facility gives the Baird Center a competitive advantage,” said Scialfa.