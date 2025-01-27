Notable Leaders in Higher Education: Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld

Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, director of Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment and senior associate dean at the Wauwatosa-based Medical College of Wisconsin, has overseen workforce investments to support the state’s health care infrastructure and a robust pipeline of skilled health care professionals.

In the past year, Ehrenfeld has overseen the deployment of more than $740,000 in grants to Wisconsin nonprofits to support health professionals through the cultivation of a diverse, skilled and resilient health workforce tailored to meet Wisconsin’s evolving needs. This has included grants to support 24 learning events throughout Wisconsin, focused on advancing the state’s health workforce, according to Michael Sul, chairman of the board of the American Medical Association.

“He has been a pivotal figure in health professions education, biomedical informatics and health equity,” said Sul.

“Dr. Ehrenfeld is a dedicated mentor, guiding the next generation of health care leaders,” said Dr. Jerry Halverson, chair of the Wisconsin Medical Society and CMO of Rogers Behavioral Health.