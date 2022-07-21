Notable CFOs: Liz Palazzari

Category: Notable CFOs

Number of years working in your current industry: 4

Undergrad degree/university: BBA - Accounting, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Liz Palazzari, controller at Sommers Automotive, has long demonstrated what it takes to be a great CFO, colleagues say.

“Her dedication through the pandemic was amazing. Despite all the demands on her time, she was willing to assist anyone who needed her expertise. I have a ton of respect for Liz,” said Timothy Itzin, CPA and shareholder at Vrakas CPAs + Advisors.

Prior to joining Sommers Automotive, Palazzari was chief financial officer at Reliable of Milwaukee. According to company CEO Mark Blutstein, she was a leader both to her department and the company as a whole.

“She provided encouragement, continuous support, and inspiration to all while maintaining integrity. Liz is always open to listening to a perceived challenge and reframing it so others can see it from a different angle,” said Blutstein.

Palazzari is a member of Executive Agenda in Brookfield and has served as treasurer for the Whitman Middle School PTA and the Wauwatosa PTA Council.