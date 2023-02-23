Notable BIPOC Executives: Terri Howard

Category: Notable BIPOC Executives

Notable BIPOC Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 26

26 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor of Human Services, Administration/Education / Chatham University

Bachelor of Human Services, Administration/Education / Chatham University Graduate degree/university: Master of Public Service Leadership / Capella University

Terri Howard, director of equity for Minneapolis-based HGA Inc., has been transformational in the organization’s growth since assuming the newly created role in January 2022, according to colleagues. Howard is based out of the firm’s Milwaukee office.

“She has established equity, not as a catch phrase, but as a business imperative, and not as a noun, but a verb,” said Martha Kelley Koenig, marketing manager for HGA’s Great Lakes office. “Perhaps more importantly, she has done so with compassion, curiosity and an open heart.

Howard has made the learning process accessible and inviting, meeting colleagues where they are at, and as a result the firm has learned “a great deal about the difference between values and action, and the hard work and expertise it takes to evolve ideals into measurable growth,” said Kelley Koenig.

Howard has extensive experience implementing DEI plans for nonprofit organizations, government entities and Fortune 500 companies, including for Hyatt Corp., the University of Wisconsin System, Dane County, the City of New York and Harris Health Systems in Harris County, Texas.