Northwestern Mutual pledges $1.7 million to support Milwaukee neighborhood revitalization

Northwestern Mutual will donate $1.7 million in grants to nearly 30 nonprofit organizations in Milwaukee’s Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods, the Milwaukee-based life insurance company announced this week.

The grants, awarded through the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, are aimed at supporting community-led efforts to “foster safe neighborhoods, healthy and thriving youth, and strong families,” according to a news release.

“The most impactful changes happen when we listen to the residents directly within our communities and provide them with the skills, guidance and resources they need to build a vibrant neighborhood,” said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Our partners continue to inspire us as they mobilize their collective power to change the experience and narrative for residents in Milwaukee.”

As part of this year’s investment in neighborhood revitalization, the company recently launched its Collaborative Grants Program, which aims to encourage collaboration across local nonprofit organizations in Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way.

“The program is designed to eliminate programmatic duplication, while also positioning and preparing partners to access funding to further their revitalization efforts,” the company said.

This year, six projects have been selected to receive a collective total of $240,000 in funding through the program.