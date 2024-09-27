Northwestern Mutual names new chief investment officer, chief HR officer

[caption id="attachment_597896" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual
has named successors for its chief investment officer and chief human resources officer roles.
Jeb Bentley
, currently vice president, wealth and investment management for Northwestern Mutual, will succeed Jeff Lueken
as executive vice president and chief investment officer effective Jan. 1, 2025. In the near-term, Bentley will be named vice president and co-chief investment officer and will join the company's senior leadership team when he assumes full responsibility following Lueken's retirement at the end of the year. Bentley will be responsible for leading the teams managing the company's more than $316 billion general account investment portfolio.
Bentley joined Northwestern Mutual in 2004 and held several leadership and investment roles for Northwestern Mutual's general account investment portfolio across investment strategy, public and private markets. Since 2022, he has held a key leadership role in the company's wealth management business, which today has over $320 billion in client assets. He also serves as president and CEO of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Prior to Northwestern Mutual, Bentley held investment roles at Chicago-based private equity firm Wind Point Partners and was an investment banking analyst at Lehman Brothers in New York.
Jeff Lueken will retire as of Dec. 31, after 36 years with Northwestern Mutual. Prior to being CIO, Lueken led Northwestern Mutual Capital, the private securities team that invests in private bonds and private equities.
Kelly Culler
, currently vice president, talent and senior HR business partner, will succeed Don Robertson
as executive vice president and chief human resources officer effective Jan. 1.
Culler joined Northwestern Mutual in 2018 and has more than two decades of HR experience. Currently, she is responsible for talent recruiting for the company and serves as a senior HR business partner to the company's sales distribution, marketing and communications function in addition to its insurance and service business. Prior to Northwestern Mutual, Culler was in HR leadership roles at several technology companies, including Apttus, Sutherland, and TeleTech Holdings.
Robertson, who joined the company in 2018, will step down from the chief human resources officer role and senior leadership team effective Dec. 31, but will continue to serve in an advisory capacity until July 2025 when he will retire.
The promotions of Bentley and Culler are a continuation of the leadership transition at Northwestern Mutual that began earlier this year with the announcement
that chairman and CEO John Schlifske
will retire on Dec. 31 and president Tim Gerend
will succeed Schlifske as CEO.