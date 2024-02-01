Northwestern Mutual makes additional leadership changes tied to CEO succession

Northwestern Mutual
on Thursday announced a new chief distribution officer and the retirement of its former chief financial officer.
The moves come after the Milwaukee-based financial services company announced in January
that Tim Gerend
will take over for John Schlifske
as chief executive officer at the end of the year. Gerend had been serving as chief distribution officer prior to the announcement but has now moved into the role of president.
John Roberts
, previously vice president of field talent and performance, will take over as chief distribution officer. He will have oversight of the company’s field force of financial officers. Roberts will report to Gerend and will join NML’s senior leadership team.
"Anyone who has worked with (Roberts) can attest to his talent, leadership and deep knowledge of our business," said Schlifske. "The impact he has made as a leader for our field to attract and retain top talent while driving measures of success has brought significant positive change in all facets of the field, particularly the growth trajectory and health of our offices across the country."
Roberts joined Northwestern Mutual as an analyst for Northwestern Mutual Capital in 2006. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University and an MBA from Northwestern University. He also currently serves on the community board for the Milwaukee Public Museum.
Northwestern Mutual also announced that Mike Carter,
currently executive vice president and chief of staff retired as of Jan. 31. Carter took on the chief of staff role
in January 2023. He was previously the company’s chief financial officer for nearly 15 years, the longest anyone has held that role.
"We sincerely thank Mike for his leadership and many contributions to the company over the past 30 years, and wish him the very best in retirement," Schlifske said.