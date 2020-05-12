North Shore Bank plans to construct new Pewaukee branch

North Shore Bank has plans to construct a new full-service branch at 104 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Pewaukee, according to documents submitted to the village’s Plan Commission.

The bank’s plan calls for a new 2,300-square-foot branch on the northwest corner of West Wisconsin Avenue and Park Avenue, just south of North Shore’s current branch at 120 W. Wisconsin Avenue.

To construct the new branch, North Shore Bank would raze the building at 104 W. Wisconsin Avenue, which previously housed Koepp Realty and computer repair shop Wisconsin PC.

North Shore Bank purchased the property from Koepp Realty for $600,000 in August of 2019, according to real estate records.

The bank also recently announced plans to construct a new branch in Brookfield.

Headquartered in Brookfield, North Shore Bank has assets of $2 billion and 45 offices through eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

