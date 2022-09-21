Nonprofit Spotlight: Milwaukee Tennis & Education Foundation

3000 N. Sherman Blvd., Milwaukee WI 53210 (414) 442-8195 | mtef.com Facebook: Facebook.com/milwaukeetennisandeducationfoundation Twitter: @MTEF4tennis LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/milwaukee-tennis-and-education-foundation-mtef/ Year founded: 1975 Mission statement: Our mission is to improve the lives and futures of Milwaukee’s youth through…

3000 N. Sherman Blvd., Milwaukee WI 53210 (414) 442-8195 | mtef.com Facebook: Facebook.com/milwaukeetennisandeducationfoundation Twitter: @MTEF4tennis LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/milwaukee-tennis-and-education-foundation-mtef/

Year founded: 1975

Mission statement: Our mission is to improve the lives and futures of Milwaukee’s youth through tennis, education and mentoring.

Primary focus of your nonprofit organization: Milwaukee Tennis & Education Foundation strives to create opportunities for children in Milwaukee, especially those from underserved communities who lack a safe place to play and learn. MTEF uses tennis as the hook to capture student attention and then engages them in positive development activities, including academic enrichment, health and wellness, and life skills training.

Employee count: One full-time; two to 25 part-time (changes seasonally)

Key donors: USTA Foundation, Bader Philanthropies, Anon Charitable Trust, Harri Hoffman Family Foundation, RA Stevens Family Foundation, The Frieda and William Hunt Memorial Trust, WE Energies Foundation, USTA/Midwest Tennis & Education Foundation

Executive leadership: Rachael Badt, executive director

Board of directors: 20 members, including officers Mike Buckholdt, president; Sarah Cyganiak, secretary; Chris Schifano, treasurer; Kurt Janavitz, past president.

Is your organization actively seeking board members? Yes

What roles are you looking to fill? We are looking to include people from diversified backgrounds who are committed to improving the lives of underserved children through tennis, education, and mentorship, whether through financial or in-kind contributions. Prospective board members should either directly or indirectly have a passion for the game of tennis and the opportunities the game of tennis brings to people and communities.

Ways the business community can help your nonprofit: Sponsorships or donations to our annual Tennis Ball as well as volunteers at our tennis programming and/or tutoring sessions.

Key fundraising events: 23rd Annual Tennis Ball, Nov. 12 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. We also host tennis and/or pickleball socials at area tennis clubs.