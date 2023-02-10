Nominations sought for Notable Women in STEM feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Women in STEM feature.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as a Notable Woman in STEM in southeastern Wisconsin. Nominations are due on Friday, Feb. 24.

Nominated individuals must be currently employed at a business or nonprofit organization in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties). Nominees must be currently serving in a senior level role at their organization (three levels or fewer from the CEO).

The honorees will be featured in the March 27, 2023 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Women in STEM is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.