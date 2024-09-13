Nominations sought for Notable Veteran Executives feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Veteran Executives feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Veteran Executives in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Oct. 4.

Nomination criteria includes:

- Advertisement -

Nominated individuals must be based in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must be a U.S. veteran according to the Veterans Administration: a person who served in the active military, naval, or air service and who was discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable.

Must be serving in a senior level role at his or her company (three levels or less from the company CEO). Company may be a for-profit or nonprofit, but with annual revenue of at least $1 million.

Must have at least 10 years of experience in his/her field and demonstrate accomplishment and the ability to power to effect change.

Has made significant contributions to advancing the issues that affect veterans within the workplace and/or within the greater Milwaukee area.

Has served as a role model or mentor for veterans.

Assumed a leadership position outside of the candidates’ own organization including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

We will accept up to three submissions per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the Nov. 11, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Veteran Executives is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.