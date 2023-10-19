Nominations sought for Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Nov. 3.

Nominated leaders must be currently employed as a litigator or trail attorney in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a senior level role at their law firm and have been practicing for 5 or more years.

The honorees will be featured in the Dec. 11, 2023 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Litigators and Trial Attorneys is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.