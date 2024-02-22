Nominations sought for Notable Leaders in Construction, Real Estate & Design feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Leaders in Construction, Real Estate & Design feature.

Clicker here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Leaders in Construction, Real Estate & Design in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, March. 8.

Nominated individuals must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Other important criteria for nominees includes:

Nominees must be currently serving in a senior level role at their organization (three levels or fewer from the CEO).

Must be in profession a minimum of 10 years.

Must be employed within a construction, commercial real estate, architecture, engineering or commercial design firm (excluding residential real estate and interior design).

Construction/engineering firms must have annual revenue of at least $10 million. Architecture and design firms must have annual revenue of at least $1 million.

Commercial real estate nominees must have a portfolio of commercial properties owned or developed equaling $100 million or have done at least $10 million in commercial property sales on average over the last 2 years.

Has worked on significant projects during the past 18 months.

Executives have made significant contributions to advancing equity and inclusion in a construction, real estate and/or design professions.

Executives have served as a role model or mentor.

Nominees also have assumed a leadership position outside of their own organization including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

We will accept up to three submissions per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the April 15, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Leaders in Construction, Real Estate & Design is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.