Nomination deadline extended for Notable Women in Education feature

BizTimes Milwaukee has extended the nomination deadline for its upcoming Notable Women in Education feature. The new deadline to submit nominations is Friday, June 11.

The Notable Women in Education feature will profile women in the metro Milwaukee area who lead local educational institutions, including universities, colleges, technical schools, and primary (K-12) schools.

Profiles of those selected will appear in the July 19 edition of the magazine. Click here to submit a nomination.

The Notable series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of southeastern Wisconsin business leaders making a difference in their industry and their companies. Click here for more information and opportunities to submit nominations for other Notable categories.