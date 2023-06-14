Night Market season begins tonight in downtown Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Night Market returns tonight to Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood.

The event, produced by Westown Association, includes more than 100 vendors, artists and performers. A variety of local businesses will line Wisconsin Avenue, featuring artists, restaurateurs, crafters and makers. This year the event footprint has expanded to include 2nd Street, creating room for an additional 20 vendor spots.

The Milwaukee Night Market will be held this year tonight and on July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Westown Association acquired the Night Market brand from NEWaukee, a local engagement agency, who had produced the event since 2014. After the event’s cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Westown Association assumed production of the event, hosting a single Night Market in 2021 and in 2022 held the event’s first full season since its hiatus in 2020.

“Milwaukee is known as the City of Festivals, and we’re excited for the Milwaukee Night Market, presented by Clover from Fiserv, to be part of the esteemed lineup of summer events,” said Stacie Callies, executive director of Westown Association. “Four times each year, the Night Market creates a unique environment right in the heart of the Westown neighborhood that cannot be replicated. The feeling that you get standing at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and MLK Drive, with thousands of people supporting local businesses and enjoying the live entertainment, is a special experience that should be on every Milwaukeean’s bucket list.”