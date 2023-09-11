New West Allis home improvement company servicing former customers of bankrupt Window Select

By
-
Mohit Shah, president of the newly formed home improvement company TruVista.
Mohit Shah, president of the newly formed home improvement company TruVista.

As the troubled Menomonee Falls-based home improvement company Window Select continues navigating the bankruptcy process, hundreds of homeowners will soon have outstanding work from the company completed. Even before Window Select, which sold windows, siding and doors, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, customers had been complaining for months of incomplete and improperly finished

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display