Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Restaurants

New restaurant to take over ground floor of White House building in Bay View

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
The historic former White House Tavern building in Bay View.
Mother's will open in the former White House Tavern at 2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Learn more about:
House of BridgesMother'sAllison MeinhardtVanessa Rose

The historic White House building in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood will soon be home to a new, community-focused dining concept and gathering space. Called Mother’s, the business recently signed a lease for the ground floor of the iconic building at 2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Chef-owner Vanessa Rose, who launched Mother’s in 2024 as a fine

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO IS MAY 13 -  Early Registration Ends May 1

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.