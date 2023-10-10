New president named for Aurora Health Care

Click here to continue to BizTimes

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Advocate Health announced today that effective Nov. 27, Gabrielle Finley-Hazle will be join the organization as president of Aurora Health Care, leading the growth, development and strategic direction of the Wisconsin market. “Gabrielle brings a wealth of experience in the health care sector, and we know that the future is bright for our work

, leading the growth, development and strategic direction of the Wisconsin market.

“Gabrielle brings a wealth of experience in the health care sector,

and we know that the future is bright for our work in Wisconsin under her leadership,” said Bill Santulli , president of Advocate Health - Midwest Region.

capacity until his retirement.

Finley-Hazle has more than 25 years of experience in executive positions in not-for-profit, faith-

based and investor-owned health care systems. She most recently served as market president and CEO for Dignity Health Arizona Central and West Valley Markets in the Southwest Division of CommonSpirit Health.

Prior to her time at

CommonSpirit Health, Finley-Hazle spent nine years with Tenet Healthcare Corp. in various executive roles, including serving as CEO and market lead for St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital and CEO of Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She previously held administrative roles for nearly seven years at Broward Health and served as CEO of a multi-specialty physician group for several years.

Finley-Hazle has served as chair and co-chair of various national committees for CommonSpirit Health. She currently chairs the governing board of the Creighton University Arizona Health Education Alliance and is a board member for the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

Finley-Hazle received her master’s degree in health

care administration in 2001 and bachelor’s degree in science, human biology, health and society from Cornell University in 2000.