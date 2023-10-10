New president named for Aurora Health Care

By
-
Gabrielle Finley-Hazle
Gabrielle Finley-Hazle

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Advocate Health announced today that effective Nov. 27, Gabrielle Finley-Hazle will be join the organization as president of Aurora Health Care, leading the growth, development and strategic direction of the Wisconsin market. “Gabrielle brings a wealth of experience in the health care sector, and we know that the future is bright for our work

