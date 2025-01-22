New electrical substation planned in Mount Pleasant to support Microsoft power demands

A 12-acre electrical substation is planned in Mount Pleasant on land currently owned by Microsoft to help support the company’s data center power demands. At the request of We Energies, Pewaukee-based American Transmission Co. (ATC) is planning the substation at 4811 County Highway C, which is a site where Microsoft has begun work on 1.3

substation is being built to "support new load in the area, including Microsoft."

A 12-acre electrical substation is planned in Mount Pleasant on land currently owned byto help support the company's data center power demands. At the request of, Pewaukee-based(ATC) is planning the substation at 4811 County Highway C, which is a site where Microsoft has, though the company has paused construction work as it refines design. ATC is planning to own, operate and maintain the substation site via an easement conveyance from Microsoft, according to a memo submitted to the Village of Mount Pleasant. A We Energies spokesperson said theMicrosoft has proposed — and begun construction on parts of — a sprawling data center campus that could include several million square feet of data center space and use more than 400 megawatts of power. ATC's plans for the substation include high voltage electrical equipment such as transformers, circuit breakers and electrical bus bars with various steel support structures at the site to support local electrical distribution supply. Two prefabricated electrical equipment control buildings will be installed in the substation for control and monitoring of the substation equipment, plans show. The site will typically be unmanned. The Mount Pleasant Plan Commission is scheduled to review the proposal at a meeting Wednesday.