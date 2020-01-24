Nativity Jesuit Academy names new president

Nativity Jesuit Academy has named Maureen Schuerman as its next president.

Schuerman was previously president of Dominican High School from 2005 to 2009, and currently owns Success in Philanthropy, a consulting firm focused on fundraising stategy and planning. She assumes her new role July 1.

Scherman will succeed Susan Smith, who has led Nativity Jesuit Academy since 2015.

During Smith’s tenure, the school’s enrollment has increased significantly to serve the growing Latino population on Milwaukee’s south side. The school has added 176 students and six grades over the past five years, evolving from an all-boys middle school to a full co-ed K4-8 academy. Today it serves a total of 252 students.

The school is located at 1515 S. 29th St., and students participate annually in a five-week, residential academic summer program at a camp in Mercer, Wisconsin.

The school recently completed a $5 million campaign to fund renovation and expansion projects at the academy’s Milwaukee and Mercer campuses.

Schuerman will begin the transition on March 2. Smith will remain at Nativity until summer 2021 in a consulting/support role.

“I could not be happier to be joining Nativity Jesuit Academy,” Schuerman said. “The school’s model is one of the strongest in the country, and I look forward to working with faculty, staff, students, parents, alumni, and donors to continue Nativity’s tradition of excellence and preparing Christian leaders in Milwaukee.”

Schuerman has worked in Catholic education for more than 20 years, beginning her career in fund development at the Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart, Marquette University, and St. Catherine’s School of Racine.

Since leaving Dominican, Schuerman has worked as a consultant for organizations including the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, the Nativity Miguel Network of Schools and Siena Catholic Schools, on projects related to strategic planning, board development and fundraising. She also teaches at Marquette University as an adjunct professor in nonprofit management.

“We are delighted to welcome Maureen into this community and to work with her in the years to come,” said Jay Schwister, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Baird, who is chair of Nativity’s board of trustees.

He also applauded Smith’s leadership.

“Our school would not be what it is today without her dedication,” Schwister said. “We are particularly grateful for Sue’s participation in the search for her replacement, and her eagerness to remain in a support role to Maureen as she transitions into this exciting new role. This will ensure that Nativity will be able to continue its wonderful work with the students and families it serves.”

Smith was recently recognized as a Nonprofit Executive of the Year finalist during BizTimes Media’s 2019 Nonprofit Excellence Awards.