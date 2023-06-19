My Favorite Tech: Ryan Martin

Chief executive officer, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Martin leads Hartland-based Fathom Digital Manufacturing, one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in the country. Fathom offers customers solutions ranging from traditional CNC machining to additive manufacturing. Martin is constantly surrounded by technology, whether visiting one of Fathom’s facilities or at home. Here are some of his

Chief executive officer, Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Martin leads Hartland-based Fathom Digital Manufacturing, one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in the country. Fathom offers customers solutions ranging from traditional CNC machining to additive manufacturing. Martin is constantly surrounded by technology, whether visiting one of Fathom’s facilities or at home. Here are some of his favorite tech products.

reMarkable

“I’m a big note taker as it helps me stay organized and focused. It was ridiculous all the notepads I was using, and they weren’t organized well. Recently, a colleague introduced me to a digital notebook called reMarkable and it has changed the game for me. I can still write out notes as before, but then I can easily digitize them, organize them and reference them instantly compared to the old-school method of notepads.”

Waze

“Whether I’m on the road visiting one of our 11 sites in North America, visiting our customers, or going to one of my boys’ sporting events, I’m always trying to find the most efficient way to navigate and avoid traffic and there is no better app in my view than Waze to do that. It has saved me so much time and probably a few speeding tickets as well over the years.”

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

“I recently upgraded to these, and it was well worth the investment. I was skeptical, but I’m on the phone a lot and was having trouble hearing people with the traditional AirPods, or the battery life would fail me in the middle of conversation. These stay in your ears better, the battery life is significantly longer and, more importantly, the sound quality is terrific.”