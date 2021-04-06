MSOE, Wisconsin Lutheran and Mount Mary presidents on the role of private schools in higher ed│Ep. 54

Arthur Thomas
Presidents from three private colleges and universities in southeastern Wisconsin – John Walz of MSOE, Dan Johnson of Wisconsin Lutheran College, and Christine Pharr of Mount Mary University – discuss how Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities members impact the state economy during the Rotary Club of Milwaukee’s Tuesday speaker series. They touch on how they’ve navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, innovation in workforce development and handling looming demographic shifts.

Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

