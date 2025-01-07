Modine building second facility in India to support data center business

Racine-based Modine, a manufacturer of thermal management and ventilation solutions, is building a second facility in India to meet increasing demand for its data center cooling solutions.

The new facility, which is being built in Chennai, is expected to open by mid-2025, according to a Tuesday announcement from the company.

The facility will manufacture data center cooling equipment under Modine’s Airedale brand along with cooling modules for stationary power generation equipment.

“This strategic expansion of two Modine businesses in India is an example of how we are driving growth by capturing the mega-trends connected to high-performance computing and AI,” said Neil Brinker, president and chief executive officer of Modine. “By increasing capacity and establishing production facilities in India, we are in a strong position to provide a range of highly engineered enabling technologies to the data center industry.”

This will be Modine’s second facility in India. Modine Thermal Systems India opened in 2007 and designs and manufactures cooling modules for off-highway and commercial vehicles, and power generation equipment.

Modine has recently invested in additional data center technology. In January 2024, the company acquired intellectual property from Plano, Texas-based TMG Core that included a liquid immersion cooling technology.