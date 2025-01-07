Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Manufacturing

Modine building second facility in India to support data center business

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Modine headquarters in Racine
Modine headquarters in Racine.
Learn more about:
ModineNeil Brinker
Last updated

Racine-based Modine, a manufacturer of thermal management and ventilation solutions, is building a second facility in India to meet increasing demand for its data center cooling solutions.

The new facility, which is being built in Chennai, is expected to open by mid-2025, according to a Tuesday announcement from the company.

The facility will manufacture data center cooling equipment under Modine’s Airedale brand along with cooling modules for stationary power generation equipment.

- Advertisement -

“This strategic expansion of two Modine businesses in India is an example of how we are driving growth by capturing the mega-trends connected to high-performance computing and AI,” said Neil Brinker, president and chief executive officer of Modine. “By increasing capacity and establishing production facilities in India, we are in a strong position to provide a range of highly engineered enabling technologies to the data center industry.”

This will be Modine’s second facility in India. Modine Thermal Systems India opened in 2007 and designs and manufactures cooling modules for off-highway and commercial vehicles, and power generation equipment.

Modine has recently invested in additional data center technology. In January 2024, the company acquired intellectual property from Plano, Texas-based TMG Core that included a liquid immersion cooling technology.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.