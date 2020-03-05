Miron Construction to move local office from Wauwatosa to downtown Milwaukee

Neenah-based contractor Miron Construction Co. Inc. will move its Milwaukee-area office from the Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa to the Hammes Co. headquarters building in downtown Milwaukee.

Miron will occupy the entire second floor, or nearly 16,000 square feet, of the Palladium building, located at 1400 N. Water St. The company expects to be moved in before the end of the year, according to a news release.

A company spokeswoman, Sara Montonati, said the new offices will be home to Miron’s 12 current Milwaukee-area employees. She said the current Wauwatosa office space “doesn’t lend to the current growth” they’re experiencing and striving for in the region.

Andre Lorenzen, Miron vice president of Milwaukee operations, said in the release that the new space will “provide (Miron) the opportunity to be in the heart of the Milwaukee community.”

“We look forward to operating from our new space as it will allow us to better service our clients from a state-of-the-art facility in a convenient location,” he said.

Features of the office will include interactive conference room, break-out spaces, wellness room and collaborative work café, Lorenzen said. It will also showcase various construction materials used in the industry.

Miron’s new digs will also help it attract millennial workers, interact more easily with existing or prospective clients in the area and take advantage of nearby events and attractions, said Montonati.

The addition of Miron means the building is near full occupancy. Only the first floor and a small suite on the fourth floor remain vacant.

The five-story Palladium building was developed by Hammes and completed in 2019. Hammes moved there from its former headquarters in Brookfield, occupying the top two floors. It is also home to the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and Bradley Impact Fund.

Miron is the latest company to relocate offices downtown from other parts of the city or the suburbs. Many companies say the move is in part an effort to better attract and retain talent.

Recent examples include GRAEF-USA Inc. moving to The Avenue from Milwaukee’s west side, Badger Mutual Insurance Co. relocating to The 42 building from the south side and American Family Insurance Group’s recently announced plans to bring 400 jobs downtown, many of which will be coming from its Pewaukee office.

Last year, BizTimes explored this trend in a magazine cover story.

In addition to Neenah and Milwaukee, Miron also has offices in Green Bay, Eau Claire, Madison, Wausau and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.