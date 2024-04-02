Minnesota-based Crisp & Green to open locations in Waukesha, New Berlin

A new chain restaurant offering a menu of healthy, fast-casual food options is coming to southeastern Wisconsin.

Minnesota-based Crisp & Green, a restaurant serving grain bowls, salads, smoothies and more, announced this week two new locations coming to Waukesha and New Berlin. A representative with the company said Tuesday exact sites for these new locations are still being determined.

Crisp & Green announced a total of five locations coming to the Milwaukee area last year, but the remaining three locations have yet to be unveiled. The company also currently has Wisconsin locations in Madison and Hudson.

“I started Crisp & Green because I wanted to make healthy living more delicious, more convenient, and honestly just more fun,” said Steele Smiley, founder and chief executive officer of Steele Brands, Crisp & Green’s parent company. “Our guests have made it loud and clear that’s what they want too, so being able to further expand into the Chicagoland area is just an absolute dream come true for me.”

The soon-to-open Wisconsin locations will be operated by franchise partner Vishal Vaghani of VN Development, LLC. Vaghani has more than 20 years of franchise experience.

“Announcing a new partner is always an exciting moment for our brand, but when they have the expertise and energy like Vishal does, it makes it even more thrilling,” said Smiley. “Vishal’s extensive experience in the franchise and restaurant industry, coupled with his commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences, aligns perfectly with our mission to make healthy eating accessible and enjoyable to communities across the country.”