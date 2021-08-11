Milwaukee Tool posts 64% global growth in first half of 2021

Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool
had 64.1% global growth for the first half of 2021, compared to the first half of 2020, the tool maker’s parent company, Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries Co.
, reported today.
The Techtronic's TTI Power Equipment segment, which includes Milwaukee Tool and the RYOBI cordless power tool business, grew 55.3% combined for a total of $5.8 billion in sales.
TTI does not break out individual revenue figures for Milwaukee Tool. However, Milwaukee Tool could exceed $6 billion in revenue by the end of the year
, based on previous reports
A recent BizTimes cover story
dives into the innovation that's fueling Milwaukee Tool's rapid growth. That growth has been significant in the Milwaukee area. In recent years Milwaukee Tool has expanded its Brookfield campus
and rolled out plans for a Menomonee Falls campus
, a downtown Milwaukee office
and a West Bend factory
.