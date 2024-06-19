Milwaukee County selects Gorman & Co. to redevelop historic Coggs building

A department store turned Milwaukee County office building is getting yet another life, as an affordable housing building under a new proposal.

The Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Building, a county office building at 1220 W. Vliet St., is being replaced by a new building one block north, at 1230 W. Cherry St. That building is currently under construction and is set to open in 2025. In the meantime, Milwaukee County has selected Gorman & Co.. to redevelop the existing Coggs building into 65 affordable apartment units.

Based in Oregon, Wisconsin, Gorman is a developer of affordable housing throughout Wisconsin and the firm has become known for its redevelopment of historic properties into affordable housing.

- Advertisement -

“Gorman & Company was selected for their development experience, property management reputation, commitment to racial equity, and capacity to pursue this development that includes larger, family-serving affordable units,” according to a Tuesday announcement from Milwaukee County executive David Crowley.

The announcement comes after Milwaukee County issues a request for information last year to solicit reuse of the Coggs building. Gorman will purchase the building from the county for $1 million, according to the announcement.

The three-story, 212,000-square-foot Coggs building was built in 1910 and once housed a Schuster’s Department Store that closed in 1961. Milwaukee County purchased the building in 1963, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the housing units, Gorman also plans to build commercial space for Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services and a small cafe.

“Gorman & Company’s project will preserve the historic character of the building while providing quality, affordable housing for King Park neighborhood residents,” the announcement says.

Notable Gorman projects include Fifth Street School, the Alexander Lofts, the Sherman Park Commons and Edison School Apartments, which opened this month.