Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to shut down

The Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa will shut down for good on Sept. 9, after more than 40 years of operation.

Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced that the complex at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road will permanently close and services will be transitioned to the new Mental Health Emergency Center at 1525 N. 12st St. in Milwaukee, Granite Hills Hospital at 1706 S. 68th St in West Allis and other community-based services.

The transition of Milwaukee County’s mental health services has been in the works for more than a decade, decentralizing from the MRMC complex to facilities throughout the community. Changes instituted include a partnership with the Milwaukee Police Department that created crisis assessment response teams, creation of non-police crisis mobile teams, and the establishment of crisis resource centers at three locations.

“After a decade of research, community input and redesign, we are reaching the next milestone in transitioning to a national best practice model of behavioral health care,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “The redesign focused on improving access to behavioral health services and quality care in our most underserved and vulnerable communities. This is a major development in demonstrating our commitment to achieving racial and health equity and becoming the healthiest county in Wisconsin.”