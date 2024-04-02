Logout
Manufacturing

Milwaukee Brewing Co. gets new home, at former Tonic Tavern site in Bay View

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
The former Tonic Tavern location. Image courtesy of LoopNet.
Last updated

Milwaukee Brewing & Distilling Co. will once again have a physical location, in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

It will be located at 2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., a space formerly occupied by Tonic Tavern, which closed in late February after 15 years in business.

Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Co., the company that purchased Milwaukee Brewing’s intellectual property, recipes and branding in September 2022, announced plans to open a new Milwaukee Brewing taproom this May. That followed a March 2022 announcement that after 25 years in business, Milwaukee Brewing Co. was seeking potential buyers for the business and all of its assets.

“The choice of Bay View, known for its community spirit and bustling social scene, mirrors Eagle Park’s first location, which opened in this same neighborhood in 2017,” according to a Tuesday announcement from the company. “This choice reinforces the brand’s commitment to Milwaukee’s heritage of corner bars and the communal enjoyment of locally crafted beverages.”

Milwaukee Brewing’s forthcoming Bay View taproom will host events like live music, cribbage leagues and “a myriad of activities.”

“While MKE’s cherished beers and spirits will continue to be produced at Eagle Park’s Muskego facility, the new Bay View taproom is set to become a cornerstone of the brand’s engagement with the community,” according to Tuesday’s announcement.

The exact date for the Milwaukee Brewing’s May grand opening has not been set yet.

Production of Milwaukee Brewing’s brands was temporarily moved to Eagle Park’s Muskego facility after the company purchased Milwaukee Brewing’s recipes. Eagle Park’s Hamilton Street facility on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side served as a temporary taproom prior to the company selecting a new location for Milwaukee Brewing.

