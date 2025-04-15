Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Milwaukee-based Sift Healthcare names new COO

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
Sift HealthcareJustin NicolsRalph Perfetto

Ralph Perfetto Milwaukee-based Sift Healthcare, a health-tech startup company leveraging AI to analyze health care payments, has named Ralph Perfetto chief operating officer. Perfetto will oversee operations, technology, data science, product strategy and cross-functional execution across the organization. He’ll help Sift as the company works to scale its AI-powered payments intelligence

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.