Milwaukee-based Sift Healthcare names new COO

Ralph Perfetto
Milwaukee-based Sift Healthcare
, a health-tech startup company leveraging AI to analyze health care payments, has named Ralph Perfetto
chief operating officer.
Perfetto will oversee operations, technology, data science, product strategy and cross-functional execution across the organization.
He'll help Sift as the company works to scale its AI-powered payments intelligence platform and seeks to deepen partnerships with health systems and technology organizations.
"Ralph's combination of product innovation, operational discipline, and health care market experience is exactly what Sift needs as we scale," said Justin Nicols
, founder and CEO of Sift Healthcare. "He brings a sharp eye for aligning technology with business value, and we're excited for him to help drive our next phase of impact."
Perfetto has more than 25 years of experience in health care data, analytics and technology. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of digital products and advanced data analytics at Boston-based Zelis
, where he led data strategy and implementation efforts to consolidate enterprise-wide data assets used to support AI-driven payment integrity solutions.
He's also held senior roles at HMS/Eliza
and Optum
and founded multiple health care technology ventures, including Response Technologies
, QualityMetric
, and Privacor
.
"I'm incredibly excited to join the team at Sift," said Perfetto. "Sift's platform, culture, and mission to empower health care providers through better data and actionable payment predictions fits perfectly with the needs of today's health care landscape. I look forward to working alongside Sift's exceptional team to build, scale, and innovate."