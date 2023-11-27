Milwaukee-based music platform EVEN exclusively releases Bucks star Damian Lillards’ new EP

Milwaukee-based EVEN Labs Inc., a blockchain-based platform that allows artists to sell their music directly to fans before uploading it to traditional streaming platforms, is the exclusive streaming platform for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard’s newest EP, called “My Life Lately.”

Lillard’s music is available through EVEN’s unique pay-what-you-want model. Fans who buy Lillard’s EP on the EVEN platform will get early access to the EP, along with a variety of exclusive offerings including a chance to win tickets to a Milwaukee Bucks game and a meet-and-greet with Lillard, access to new episodes of “License to Lillard,” (Lillard’s short-form content series) and limited-edition merchandise including signed vinyl and DVDs.

“As a startup rooted in Milwaukee, we are beyond excited to bring DAME D.O.L.L.A.’s ‘Life Lately’ to EVEN,” said Mag Rodriguez, founder and chief executive officer of EVEN. “It’s a testament to the shared spirit of resilience and community that both EVEN and Damian embody.”

“My Life Lately” is described as a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a transformative period in Lillard’s life. The EP touches on personal challenges such as Lillard’s recent divorce and his high-profile move to Milwaukee.

Since its official launch last year, the EVEN platform has grown to offer music from over 25,000 artists. EVEN completed a $2.2 million seed round led by Milwaukee-based CSA Partners, with participation from a group of investors including gener8tor and VC 414, this past May.

EVEN uses blockchain technology to complete the automatic execution of smart contracts. Artists are typically paid two to three months after every streaming period through popular platforms like Spotify. Blockchain technology allows EVEN to pay everyone from artists to their labels instantly after every transaction.