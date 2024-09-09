Milwaukee-based custom wood fence and home goods maker to relocate

Milwaukee-based Chisel + Vine LLC will move its operations from the Walker’s Point neighborhood to a facility in the city’s Williamsburg neighborhood (which is southeast of I-43 and Capitol Drive. Currently located at 815 S. 9th St., Chisel + Vine will move its manufacturing and office operations to a facility at 101 E. Albert Place. Chisel

Chisel + Vine is a contracting company that builds custom wood fences and home goods. The business serves customers in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. Ownersfounded the company in 2019 and initially worked mainly out of their garage, according to Hannah Ruid, Chisel + Vine office manager. In 2021, Chisel + Vine moved into their Walker's Point location, but will now be relocating due to company growth. Jayne Page is also the chief operating officer of JJB Home Improvements LLC, a home renovation company based in Milwaukee. Jayne became the COO in January of 2022 while maintaining her position as co-owner of Chisel + Vine.