Milwaukee auto dealership has licensed revoked

A Milwaukee auto dealership had its license revoked after the business failed to not only submit titling fees to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation but also follow proper administrative requirements.

C4 Sims Auto LLC, located at 6310 N. Sherman Blvd., collected title and registration fees totaling $18,266 and failed to submit the fees and the appropriate documentation to the DMV, according to a WisDOT press release.

Customers were left without registration and titles for vehicles they purchased until the Department of Motor Vehicles stepped in on their behalf, the DMV said in a statement. A total of 53 customers complained about C4 Sims Auto, primarily for failing to submit customers’ documents and fees to get their title and registration.

The license for C4 Sims Auto was revoked on Sept. 27. The dealership was not immediately available for comment.