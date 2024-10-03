Milwaukee-area Steinway Piano Gallery location to close

, located in Wauwatosa, will permanently close as of Dec. 31, after 18 years of business as ownerretires. The store is southeastern Wisconsin's exclusive dealer of Steinway, Boston & Essex pianos. “It has been a true joy to serve our community and foster a love for music through our pianos,” said Wanless. “As I prepare for this next chapter in my life, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our customers, staff, and the entire community for their support over the years. It has been a privilege to be a part of so many musical journeys.” The store's 6,000-square-foot building at 11550 W. North Ave. was purchased by Wauwatosa-based real estate and brokerage firmin September for $1 million. Noby Ventures owns several other properties in Brookfield and Wauwatosa including Stanton Optical at 12400 W. Capitol Dr., State Bank of Chilton at 14040 W. Capitol Dr., Coffeeville Company at 2825 N. Brookfield Road, and PNC Bank at2360 N. 124th St. Noby Ventures real estate investordeclined to comment on the future of the property.