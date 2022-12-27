Milwaukee-area gas prices down 3.3% in last week

Average gasoline prices in the Milwaukee area have risen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, or 3.3%, averaging $2.77 per gallon today, according to Boston-based GasBuddy‘s survey of 615 stations in the Milwaukee area.

Prices in Milwaukee are 31.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 15.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel fuel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Milwaukee was priced at $2.56 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 63 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in Wisconsin on Monday was $2.43 per gallon while the highest was $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 76.0 cents per gallon.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon. The national average is down 50.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“While the national average declined for the seventh straight week, with oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines. We’re still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather, interrupting refining operations in the south, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some of the nation’s lowest priced gas stations will probably be forced to raise prices slightly, with some declines still happening in the West Coast, there remains a chance, albeit smaller one, that we could still see the national average fall below $3 per gallon.”