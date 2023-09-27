Milwaukee-area doctor pleads guilty after ordering more than $4 million in unneeded medical equipment

By
-

A southeastern Wisconsin physician has plead guilty after she ordered unnecessary medical products from medical brace suppliers that then falsely billed Medicaid for millions of dollars’ worth of equipment. Anne Frea was charged with one count of making false statements related to health care matters. Frea’s orders caused medical brace suppliers to bill Medicare for

Ashley Smart
